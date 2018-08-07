BANDON - Fall sports practice officially starts Monday for high schools in Oregon, and that means Bandon’s football, volleyball, cross country and soccer athletes will be starting preparations for the new season.
The football team will practice from 8 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The volleyball team practices from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The cross country team will go from 5 to 8 p.m.
The soccer players, who play for Pacific as part of a cooperative agreement between the schools, will practice from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pacific High School.
The cheer team will start Tuesday, practicing from 6:30 to 8:30.
The participation fee is $50, with scholarships available for students on free or reduced lunch.
The first contests for volleyball and football will be before school starts.
The volleyball team opens Aug. 23 at Brookings-Harbor. The squad also has a doubleheader at Monroe High School on Aug. 30, facing Glide and then Monroe. The league opener is Sept. 6 at Myrtle Point.
The football team will host a jamboree on Aug. 24 and then opens Aug. 31 at Glide. Bandon hosts Salem Academy for the Cranberry Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 8.
The cross country team competes in Eugene at The Invitational on Sept. 1.
The soccer team won’t play until Sept. 11 against Sutherlin.