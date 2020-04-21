The Bandon Caddie Relief Fund campaign on gofundme has generated more than $180,000 in the first week.
Organized by 11 caddies and sponsored by the Greater Bandon By-The-Sea corporation, the fundraiser will help caddies who have been out of work at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort since late last month.
The resort hopes to reopen on May 1. Until at least then, the resort’s 250 year-round caddies and the 100 or so others who work primarily in the summer will remain without loops that provide their income as private contractors as opposed to being regular resort employees.
Many caddies have been reaching out to clients directly and the resort also has been providing a boost for the fundraiser through its social media platforms.
“We would be totally unable to do this with the speed we’ve done it with without the help and support of Bandon Dunes, said Todd Petrey, one of the group of 11 organizers.
Throughout the past week, golfers also have been encouraged to post pictures of caddies taken over the years with links to the info page.
The organizers have been impressed and pleased at the interest shown by golfers and others.
“It’s been great,” said Sven Nilsen, another of the organizers. “We have someone in the caddie office who gave a very generous donation. That was an amazing gesture.”
The gofundme page set a goal of $1, rather than having an upper limit that might be considered a cap that might discourage people from donating if it already had been reached.
But the group has amended the initial goal to now also include reaching 5,000 donors.
By Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,500 donors had committed a total of just over $182,000 to the cause. Donations are tax deductible.
For more information on the fund, search for Bandon Dunes Caddie Relief at www.gofundme.com.