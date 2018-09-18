Bandon’s volleyball team has gotten a couple of wins under its belt. Now the Tigers need to figure out how to play more consistently so they can start winning league matches.
Bandon fell to 0-3 in Sunset Conference play with a five-set loss to visiting Gold Beach on Tuesday, falling 25-18, 14-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10.
That came after Bandon had reached the semifinals of the Reedsport Invitational on Saturday.
“We played well against Reedsport this weekend,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We are too inconsistent.”
Against Gold Beach, Bandon got 13 kills, two stuff blocks and six aces from Kennedy Turner. Naomi Martin added eight kills and a stuff block and Maddy Berry had 35 kills.
That followed a loss last Thursday at Toledo.
Turner had five kills and four stuff blocks in that match. Brittni England had three kills and five aces. Jordan Houck stepped in at setter and played well.
During the Reedsport tournament, which was played in the pool format in the morning, the Tigers swept Mapleton 25-8, 25-22; split with Crow 25-11, 20-25; and lost to Elkton 25-22, 25-16.
The Tigers advanced to the semifinals over Crow as the second-place team from the pool because they scored more points in the two games against the Cougars.
And then, against eventual champion Reedsport, Bandon put up a good fight, eventually losing 25-7, 21-25, 18-16.
Bandon will try to get its first league win Thursday at Waldport and hosts Coquille on Monday before Toledo pays its visit to Bandon next Thursday.