Aero Franklin is aiming for a future as an Army ranger. He’s just going to take a detour along the way.
The Bandon High School senior recently signed a letter of intent to join the track and cross country program at Western Oregon University.
Like joining the Army, being a college runner has long been a goal.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, one I’m really grateful for,” he said.
Franklin was part of Bandon’s varsity squad in cross country all four years, helping the Tigers to a state title his freshman year, a second-place finish as a sophomore, fifth place as a junior and third place last fall as a senior, when he had his best individual finish, placing 17th.
Until the governor’s order closing schools this spring, he was looking forward to another year contributing on the track as well.
Franklin isn’t sure just where he will fit in at Western Oregon, where he will join former Bandon teammate Hunter Hutton, not to mention his longtime girlfriend and fellow senior Shannon Smith, who signed with the Wolves in the fall.
“I still haven’t found myself, whether I’m good at cross country or track,” Franklin said.
Western Oregon has a reputation as a strong middle-distance program in track and field. Franklin expects to improve both in the middle and longer distances.
“I know their program is really great for running and to have that opportunity is incredible,” he said.
Bandon coach Brent Hutton said Franklin will be a great addition for the Wolves, primarily because he is a great teammate and has a phenomenal work ethic.
“Aero has always been that person that worked hard no matter who noticed and would never leave a workout until it was done,” Hutton said.
Franklin also had a good rapport with all the runners on the team, and showed a great respect for them no matter their abilities.
“He worked hard to become a leader and is one of the best leaders our team has ever had,” Hutton said.
Franklin said it was natural to respect all of the Tigers.
“I really appreciate all my teammates, whether varsity or JV,” he said. “I’m always inspired by them. They might not be the fastest, but they are working just as hard as all of us are.”
Western Oregon is an NCAA Division II program.
Franklin will study criminal justice with a possible career in law enforcement after his time in the Army. He also will get a head start on the military as part of western Oregon’s ROTC program.
He had scheduled a signing ceremony at the high school, but the day of the ceremony became the first day of the governor’s mandated school closure. When it became clear school would not return to session, he had the signing ceremony at home, and he said it was a positive experience during a difficult time.
“You can still have your goals, but it’s hard because everything is uncertain,” he said. “(The ceremony) was something that was, ‘Hey, you’re still on track for something.’”