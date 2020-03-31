Bandon’s basketball teams were well-recognized on the state level in voting by the coaches in Class 2A.
Traylyn Arana was selected to the first team and Ashley Strain and Eduarda Reolon also received recognition after the Tigers placed third in the state tournament, matching the best finish in school history.
The boys, meanwhile, had Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith receive honors after reaching the state tournament for the first time in five years.
Bandon’s girls had a win streak of over 20 games and finished with just two losses, an early season setback to Brookings-Harbor, which finished fifth at the Class 3A tournament, and a semifinal loss to eventual Class 2A champion Kennedy.
Strain was named to the all-state third team and Reolon received honorable-mention honors.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for not only Traylyn, Ashley and Eduarda to receive all-state honors, but for their teammates as well,” said Bandon coach Jordan Sammons.
“It’s not only a huge reflection of their skill level, but also of the great teammates they have around them.”
Arana, Strain and Reolon also received first-team all-league honors after leading the Tigers to the Sunset Conference title.
“Individually, I know how much time those three girls, and multiple others, have put in, so it’s awesome to see them recognized for that,” Sammons said. “But basketball is such a team sport, and playing 1-, 2- or 3-on-5 isn’t going to bring a lot of success individually or as a team.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for everyone involved. I know their teammates are proud of them and I know those three girls would gladly trade any individual success or awards they got for the success we had as a team this year, and that’s why they are such a special group.”
For the boys, Fretag was named to the third team and Smith received honorable-mention honors.
“I was very pleased and excited for Braydon and Coby to receive all-state honors this past week,” coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “One of the reasons I decided to come back to coaching was to make sure the seniors had a fair shot of making it to the state playoffs and to make the state tournament.
“Braydon and Coby definitely carried us this season and it was fun to watch them and the team grow as basketball players.
“They are both good kids and I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
The Tigers finished third in the Sunset Conference, but won a road playoff game to get to the state tournament, where they lost both their games.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff and a coaching staff the seniors were used to and comfortable being around,” Quattrocchi said. “Also, I couldn’t have asked for a more memorable first year as a varsity coach.”
The Sunset Conference was well-represented on both the boys and girls all-state teams.
Coquille’s Morgan Baird was a unanimous pick for the all-state team. She was named Oregon Ms. Basketball for Class 2A as a junior last year. That honor this year went to Kennedy’s Sophia Carley and Kennedy’s Kerry and Peter Hall were co-coaches of the year.
Coquille’s Drew Wilson was an honorable mention pick, as was Toledo’s Mahala Fisher.
For the boys, Conner Marchant of state champion Toledo was named Oregon Mr. Basketball and the Boomers’ Eddie Townsend was coach of the year.
Toledo’s Mason McAlpine was on the first team, while Coquille’s Ean Smith was on the second team and Jeremy Kistner was on the third team.