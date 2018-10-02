The Bandon volleyball team has picked up momentum in the Sunset Conference and suddenly has wins over the second- and third-place teams to its name.
The Tigers beat Toledo last week, 18-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-22 and then won at Reedsport on Tuesday.
In the win over Toledo, Olivia McMahon had a strong night in serve receive and also had 20 digs. Kennedy Turner had 13 kills, four aces and three stuff blocks; Kortney Ferreri had 35 assists and three aces; Brittni England had 10 kills and 18 digs; Kylie Lakey had nine kills; Bella Erenfeld had six kills and Naomi Martin had four kills.
“We really mixed up our offense, which was key,” Vierck said.
The Tigers then backed up that win with their victory at Reedsport.
Tuner had 17 kills and four stuff blocks, Ferreri had 29 assists, England and Maddy Berry each had four aces and Martin did a nice job protecting the net, Vierck said.
“We had a good team effort.”
Bandon improved to 3-4 with the two wins, which leaves the Tigers alone in fourth place pursuing both Reedsport and Toledo, which have two and three losses, respectively, and still must play league-leading Coquille again, something Bandon also has to do.
The Tigers are home Thursday against Myrtle Point and next Wednesday against Waldport.
“It’s nice to see the fight in our girls and gain some momentum for the second half of the season,” Vierck said.