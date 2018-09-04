Bandon’s volleyball team is getting experience against a tough non-conference schedule.
The Tigers have started the year with an 0-5 mark, but three of the losses have come to class 3A or 4A schools, including a pair on Tuesday to visiting Siuslaw and Douglas.
“I like that we are challenging ourselves with our preseason schedule and know that we are growing as a team out of these games,” coach Mariah Vierck said after the Tigers fell to Siuslaw 26-24, 25-12, 25-18 and to Douglas 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15.
“We played as well as I could ask since we were seriously outmatched size wise offensively against both teams,” Vierck said.
Kylie Lakey had nine kills and Kennedy Turner added five against Siuslaw. The Tigers also had nine aces as a team.
Against Douglas, the Tigers spread out the offense more, with numerous players getting kills. Turner led the way with seven kills, four aces and a block. Madison Berry also had four aces. Setter Kortney Ferreri had 32 assists during the evening.
Last week, the Tigers also had a two-games-in-one-night date at Monroe. They fell to Glide 23-25, 30-28, 25-11, 21-25, 15-10 and to the host Dragons 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.
“We played great at times, but consistency was our issue,” Vierck said. “Both teams were beatable and it was our own mistakes that led to the losses. We need to find a fighting mentality within our team so we don’t lose leads.”
Against Monroe, Lakey had eight aces and Ferreri and Brittni England had three each. Berry had 23 digs.
Against Glide, Turner had eight kills and England seven. Ferreri had 16 assists and 20 digs and Berry had 21 digs. The team’s passing was a strength.
The Tigers open Sunset Conference play at Myrtle Point on Thursday and then host Pacific and Rogue River on Friday, the eve of the Cranberry Bowl.
Next week, Bandon visits Toledo on Thursday and plays in Reedpsort’s Braves Boosters Club Tournament on Saturday.