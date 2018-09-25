The Bandon volleyball team is starting to show flashes of strong play, including its first league win last week at Waldport and a relatively close loss to Sunset Conference-leading Coquille this week.
In the sweep at Waldport, Bandon got 9 kills from Kennedy Taylor. Brittni England had five and Ashley Strain four. Kortney Ferreri had 17 assists and the team combined for 17 aces.
Bandon continued its strong serving against Coquille, with 13 aces and only three service errors.
The Red Devils won 25-23, 25-14, 25-19, but Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said the Tigers played well.
Maddison Berry had 16 digs against the tough Coquille offense and Ferreri and Englandhad 11 each. Turner had five kills and three stuff blocks, but the Tigers weren’t able to muster enough offense.
“When our team plays like we did tonight, we can compete with any team in the league,” Vierck said.
“We need to find consistency and a desire to win. That’s the hump we need to get over.”
The Tigers host Toledo on Thursday and compete in the Creswell tournament on Saturday before visiting Reedsport on Tuesday.
Bandon is 1-4 in league play.