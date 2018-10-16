Despite a strong second half to the season, Bandon’s volleyball team won’t end the year in the playoffs.
The Tigers were eliminated from contention when they had to forfeit an earlier win over Reedsport for using a player in too many sets between the junior varsity and varsity matches that night and then couldn’t beat league-leading Coquille on Tuesday. The loss dropped Bandon to 4-6 in league play
Still, the Tigers have been one of the league’s best teams once they got started after their slow start.
On Tuesday, Bandon couldn’t keep up against Coquille in a 25-10, 25-6, 25-18 loss.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” coach Mariah Vierck said. “They would serve long runs against us that we just couldn’t get out of.”
Kennedy Turner had four kills and a stuff block and Bella Erenfeld three kills and 10 digs in the loss.
In their only match last week, the Tigers topped Waldport at home, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15. Maddy Berry had seven aces and 19 digs and Kortney Ferreri had five aces and 13 assists. Turner had eight kills, to go with three aces, and Ashley Strain had five kills and three aces.
“We played good team ball,” Vieck said. “Serving was a strength and we spot served really well as a team.”
They finish the season with a match at Gold Beach on Thursday and a home match against Reedsport on Monday.