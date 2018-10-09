Bandon’s volleyball team has surged up the standings in the Sunset Conference and is now in a tight race with Reedsport and Toledo for the league’s second spot in the playoffs behind Coquille.
After a rough start to the league season, Bandon has won four of its past five matches, the lone loss coming to the Red Devils, who clinched at least a share of the title with their win over Gold Beach on Monday.
When Bandon topped Myrtle Point on Thursday, the Tigers improved to 4-4. They were just behind Reedsport (6-3) and Toledo (5-3) in the race for second place. Bandon had its second-half bye in the schedule Monday and was scheduled to face Waldport on Wednesday (results were not available by press time).
After its big win at Reedsport last week, Bandon came back to sweep Myrtle Point, winning three close sets 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
Madison Berry had 16 digs and five kills as the Tigers had a strong defensive performance. Olivia McMahon had 11 digs and Brittni England had 10 digs to go with eight aces and seven kills. Jordan Houck had 24 assists.
Bandon has been the hottest team among the three contending for second place, with wins against both Reedsport and Toledo in the past two weeks.
The Tigers still have to face Coquille again, next Tuesday, and finish the regular season with a match at Gold Beach next Thursday and what might be a critical regular-season finale at home against Reedsport on Oct. 22.
The Brave also still have to play at Toledo again and Toledo still has to visit Coquille.
If the season ends with a tie for second place, there will be a playoff to determine the second berth to the state playoffs.