Bandon’s football team earned its first win Friday night, using one big play on offense and stout defense all night to edge Oakland 6-0.
Wyatt Dyer scored on a 70-yard run in the first quarter and the Tigers made the early lead hold up.
“The win was big for us to get a little momentum going into a week playing Creswell on the road,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “Now we just need to continue to improve this week and carry the momentum into league play.
Friday’s game at Creswell will be the final tuneup before the league season, which starts next week with a big game at Coquille, which has just dropped down to Class 2A this fall.
Defense has been Bandon’s strength through the first three games.
“Our D is playing fast and aggressive smash-mouth football,” Freitag said.
On Friday, the Tigers had to withstand several trips by Oakland into the red zone to preserve the win.
Blake Wallace had a couple of big sacks, Dyer forced a fumble and Braydon Freitag had two interceptions, one in the end zone.
Meanwhile, the Tigers continue to fight the injury bug.
“I haven’t been able to have the same lineup two weeks in a row on either side of the ball,” Aaron Freitag said.
That will continue this week, though some of the players injured early in the year are getting close to returning.
And there is a long-range benefit to the injuries.
“A lot of freshmen are getting experience and doing a good job for us,” Freitag said.
With Bandon’s win last week and Coquille’s loss to Jefferson, every team in the league has at least one win but Gold Beach and every team has at least one loss. Both Bandon and Reedsport got their only wins against Oakland and Coquille also beat Oakland and Glide, a team that has topped both the Tigers and Reedsport.