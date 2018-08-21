The Cranberry Bowl returns to its traditional Saturday date this year, while the Bandon volleyball team has a pair of nonleague doubleheaders at home as part of its schedule.
Bandon has five home games in football, in addition to hosting a jamboree this Thursday.
The regular season opens at Glide on Aug. 31 before the Tigers host Salem Academy in the Cranberry Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.
Last year, the Cranberry Bowl was held on a Friday night as part of a showcase that also included the volleyball team. The Tigers will have a volleyball doubleheader the night before this year’s Cranberry Bowl.
Bandon also hosts Oakland and visits Creswell in the nonleague schedule before traveling to Coquille for the league opener. The Red Devils have dropped down to Class 2A this year, reuniting with most of their former league foes from back in the 1970s, when the Far West League was first formed and included current Sunset Conference members Reedsport, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point and Bandon.
After the league opener, the Tigers host Illinois Valley in a nonleague game, necessitated by the district having five teams, meaning one has a bye in the league schedule every Friday of league play.
In one other schedule change from recent years, Bandon also will have a Thursday night home game, on Oct. 11 against Illinois Valley.
The Volleyball team opens the season Thursday night in Brookings and travels to Monroe next Thursday, where the Tigers will face both Monroe and Glide.
Bandon’s first of two home doubleheaders is Sept. 4, when Siuslaw and Douglas visit. The Tigers host Pacific and Rogue River on Sept. 7, a day after opening league play at Myrtle Point.
The cross country team opens the season Sept. 1 in Eugene for The Invitational, hosted by Marist Catholic.
The team races on the South Coast during the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Sept. 15 and the North Bend Tugman Invitational on Sept. 19.
Football
Aug. 24 Bandon Jamboree
Aug. 31 @ Glide
#Sept. 8 Salem Academy
Sept. 14 Oakland
Sept. 21 @ Creswell
*Sept. 28 @ Coquille
Oct. 5 Illinois Valley
*Oct. 11 Toledo
*Oct. 19 @ Reedsport
*Oct. 26 Gold Beach
#Cranberry Bowl
*League Game
Volleyball
Aug. 23 @ Brookings-Harbor
Aug. 30 vs. Glide at Monroe
Aug. 30 @ Monroe
Sept. 4 Siuslaw
Sept. 4 Douglas
*Sept. 6 @ Myrtle Point
Sept. 7 Pacific
Sept. 7 Rogue River
*Sept. 13 @ Toledo
Sept. 15 @ Reedsport Booster Club tourney
*Sept. 18 Gold Beach
*Sept. 20 @ Waldport
*Sept. 25 Coquille
*Sept. 27 Toledo
Sept. 29 @ Creswell Tourney
*Oct. 2 @ Reedsport
*Oct. 4 Myrtle Point
*Oct. 10 Waldport
*Oct. 16 @ Coquille
*Oct. 18 @ Gold Beach
*Oct. 22 Reedsport
*Sunset Conference Game
Cross Country
Sept. 1 The Invitational at Eugene
Sept. 8 Ash Creek Cross Country Festival at Monmouth
Sept. 15 Prefontaine Memorial Run at Coos Bay
Sept. 19 North Bend Tugman Invitational
Oct. 6 Paul Mariman Invitational at Philomath
Oct. 17 Country Fair Classic at Elmira
Oct. 25 District meet at Rogue River
Soccer (at Pacific)
*Sept. 6 @ Umpqua Valley Christian
*Sept. 11 Sutherlin
*Sept. 13 @ South Umpqua
*Sept. 18 Glide
*Sept. 20 @ Douglas
Sept. 22 @ Rogue River
*Sept. 25 @ Coquille
*Oct. 2 Umpqua Valley Christian
*Oct. 4 @ Sutherlin
*Oct. 9 South Umpqua
*Oct. 11 @ Glide
*Oct. 16 Douglas
Oct. 17 Rogue River
*Oct. 18 Coquille
*Special District 4 match