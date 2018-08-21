Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Cranberry Bowl returns to its traditional Saturday date this year, while the Bandon volleyball team has a pair of nonleague doubleheaders at home as part of its schedule.

Bandon has five home games in football, in addition to hosting a jamboree this Thursday.

The regular season opens at Glide on Aug. 31 before the Tigers host Salem Academy in the Cranberry Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.

Last year, the Cranberry Bowl was held on a Friday night as part of a showcase that also included the volleyball team. The Tigers will have a volleyball doubleheader the night before this year’s Cranberry Bowl.

Bandon also hosts Oakland and visits Creswell in the nonleague schedule before traveling to Coquille for the league opener. The Red Devils have dropped down to Class 2A this year, reuniting with most of their former league foes from back in the 1970s, when the Far West League was first formed and included current Sunset Conference members Reedsport, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point and Bandon.

After the league opener, the Tigers host Illinois Valley in a nonleague game, necessitated by the district having five teams, meaning one has a bye in the league schedule every Friday of league play.

In one other schedule change from recent years, Bandon also will have a Thursday night home game, on Oct. 11 against Illinois Valley.

The Volleyball team opens the season Thursday night in Brookings and travels to Monroe next Thursday, where the Tigers will face both Monroe and Glide.

Bandon’s first of two home doubleheaders is Sept. 4, when Siuslaw and Douglas visit. The Tigers host Pacific and Rogue River on Sept. 7, a day after opening league play at Myrtle Point.

The cross country team opens the season Sept. 1 in Eugene for The Invitational, hosted by Marist Catholic.

The team races on the South Coast during the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Sept. 15 and the North Bend Tugman Invitational on Sept. 19.

Football

Aug. 24 Bandon Jamboree

Aug. 31 @ Glide

#Sept. 8 Salem Academy

Sept. 14 Oakland

Sept. 21 @ Creswell

*Sept. 28 @ Coquille

Oct. 5 Illinois Valley

*Oct. 11 Toledo

*Oct. 19 @ Reedsport

*Oct. 26 Gold Beach

#Cranberry Bowl

*League Game

Volleyball

Aug. 23 @ Brookings-Harbor

Aug. 30 vs. Glide at Monroe

Aug. 30 @ Monroe

Sept. 4 Siuslaw

Sept. 4 Douglas

*Sept. 6 @ Myrtle Point

Sept. 7 Pacific

Sept. 7 Rogue River

*Sept. 13 @ Toledo

Sept. 15 @ Reedsport Booster Club tourney

*Sept. 18 Gold Beach

*Sept. 20 @ Waldport

*Sept. 25 Coquille

*Sept. 27 Toledo

Sept. 29 @ Creswell Tourney

*Oct. 2 @ Reedsport

*Oct. 4 Myrtle Point

*Oct. 10 Waldport

*Oct. 16 @ Coquille

*Oct. 18 @ Gold Beach

*Oct. 22 Reedsport

*Sunset Conference Game

Cross Country

Sept. 1 The Invitational at Eugene

Sept. 8 Ash Creek Cross Country Festival at Monmouth

Sept. 15 Prefontaine Memorial Run at Coos Bay

Sept. 19 North Bend Tugman Invitational

Oct. 6 Paul Mariman Invitational at Philomath

Oct. 17 Country Fair Classic at Elmira

Oct. 25 District meet at Rogue River

Soccer (at Pacific)

*Sept. 6 @ Umpqua Valley Christian

*Sept. 11 Sutherlin

*Sept. 13 @ South Umpqua

*Sept. 18 Glide

*Sept. 20 @ Douglas

Sept. 22 @ Rogue River

*Sept. 25 @ Coquille

*Oct. 2 Umpqua Valley Christian

*Oct. 4 @ Sutherlin

*Oct. 9 South Umpqua

*Oct. 11 @ Glide

*Oct. 16 Douglas

Oct. 17 Rogue River

*Oct. 18 Coquille

*Special District 4 match

