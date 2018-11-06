Bandon’s Kennedy Turner earned first-team all-league honors for the Sunset Conference in volleyball by voting of the league’s coaches.
Turner, the Tigers’ sophomore, was one of two Bandon players honored by the league.
Senior Britni England was named to the second team.
Unbeaten league champion Coquille, which placed fourth at last weekend’s Class 2A state tournament, took three of the four top honors, though Reedsport sophomore Riley Wright was named player of the year. Coquille had the outstanding setter in Kaylee Green, the top libero in Jami Goin and the coach of the year in Suzanne Grami.
Football
Bandon had four players named to the all-league first team after finishing second in the league standings.
Brynn Green was named to the first-team offensive line while the other three first-teamers were on defense: lineman Tyler Tullos, linebacker Cayton Sinay and defensive back Braydon Freitag.
The Tigers were much more heavily represented on the second team.
Freitag was the second-team quarterback, while Wyatt Dyer was recognized at running back, Cooper Lang at receiver and Matt Yarbor at center on the offense.
The second team defense included linemen Brendan Smith and Jonny Helms, as well as Yarbor and Dyer at linebacker and Reef Berry at defensive back.
Caiden Yates of league champion Coquille was both the offensive and defensive player of the year and Coquille's David Thomason was named coach of the year.