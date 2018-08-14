NORTH BEND — Sarah Miller was all smiles long before she found out she was women’s champion at the annual Circle the Bay road run on Saturday.
Miller waved and at well-wishers along the 30-kilometer course, despite steamy conditions on a humid morning.
Though she is a veteran of seven marathons, including Boston last year, Miller was running the entire Circle the Bay course for the first time — she had been part of a relay team in the past.
On Saturday, she finished in just under 2 hours, 32 minutes, 10 minutes faster than the second woman, Jenny McGriff.
“I’m excited,” Miller said after she was told she won. “It felt really good.”
Miller was one of several Bandon-area participants, including several on three-person relay teams that performed well. Two of her daughters were on youth teams with other Bandon students.
“My kids, they’re very much my inspiration,” she said, though she credited God for helping her run so well.
“He’s the one who guides me through life,” she said. “I get my strength and motivation from him.”
The top Bandon relay team set a youth male division record and finished second overall.
Recent graduates Josh Snyder and Hunter Hutton and current Tiger Isaac Cutler, who called their team Space Force, finished in 1:45:19.
That was faster than the old course record for a relay, but not fast enough to win Saturday. The Western Oregon University team Porta Potty Pals, which included Tyler Jones, Justin Crosswhite and Marshfield graduate Sawyer Heckard, finished in 1:41:48.
Snyder, who will start his college career at Portland State University in a few weeks, was happy with the team’s effort, noting that all three teammates were faster than last year, when they ran the same legs.
“It was a high school team against a college team,” he said. “I think we did well.”
“We were just happy to get out and have some fun,” Hutton added.
Hutton soon will be teammates with the team that won Saturday’s race, when he starts his career at Western Oregon.
“We’re excited (to have Hunter),” Heckard said. “We’re going to have a good cross team this year.”
Hutton is equally excited.
“I’m excited to be with a team that’s dedicated to getting better,” he said.
The third relay team across the line and the first mixed relay included Hunter’s twin sister, Sailor, as well as Owen Vineyard and Aero Franklin. The group, Mountain Mommas, finished in 2:07:25.
“I think we did good,” Sailor said.
The race was Sailor’s last event on the South Coast before she left early this week for Boise State University and its strong women’s program.
“It’s going to be fun to train with a big girls team with a lot of speed,” she said.
Bandon runners made up the top two female youth teams.
The group Chaffing the Dream, with Annika Miller, Shannon Smith and Holly Hutton, the younger sister of the twins, finished in 2:31:34, while the team Chicks with Kicks, with Rachel Eickhoff, Analise Miller and Olivia Thompson, finished in 2:46:39.
Bandon cross country coach Brent Hutton, the father of the twins, and their grandfather Tom Brown, teamed with Dan Anderson on the team The Brown Team, which finished second in the male masters division in 2:42:46.
Circle the Bay
Aug. 11
30 Kilometers
FEMALE
25-29 — 1. Melaney Dunne, 2:50:40; 2. Natasha Colson, 3:12:22; 3. Brittany Cooper, 3:50:32; 4. Hanna Van Camp, 4:12:59.
30-34 — 1. Jenny McGriff, 2:41:57; 2. Kim Kaines, 3:12:22.
35-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, 2:53:03; 2. Sandra Brace, 3:25:58; 3. Jaqueline Bohannon, 3:56:28; 4. Jenna Fribley, 4:06:18.
40-44 — 1. Sarah Miller, 2:31:40; 2. Danielle Jensen, 2:48:43; 3. Sara Love, 3:15:16; 4. Tonya Goodson, 4:03:28; 5. Tie-Amy Goddard and Kris Anderson, 4:08:18.
45-49 — 1. Jessica Engelke, 3:10:03; 2. Susan Wood, 3:25:58; 3. Nichole Rutherford, 4:08:18.
50-54 — 1. Anne Pekoc,3:56:30.
55-59 — 1. Barbara Young, 3:16:13.
60-64 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 3:45:21; 2. Kyla Schnyder, 3:50:32.
MALE
25-29 — 1. Marc Van Camp, 3:11:11; 2. Tyler Neston, 3:47:40.
30-34 — 1. Jeremy West, 2:14:35.
35-39 — 1. Chad Brownson, 2:28:03; 2. Kyle Stevens, 3:29:23; 3. Manny Naranjo, 4:03:29.
40-44 — 1. Ryan Jones, 2:45:45; 2. Brian Johnson, 2:52:13; 3. Clayton Kreusch, 3:02:46.
45-49 — 1. Scott Cheers, 2:25:28; 2. Lawrence Cheal, 2:43:15.
50-54 — 1. Ken Pekoc, 3:13:16.
55-59 — 1. Carey Baca, 2:26:51; 2. Doug Veysey, 2:50:38.
60-64 — 1. Jim Littles, 2:55:58; 2. Chip Boggs, 3:10:13.
65-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 2:37:35.
70-74 — 1. Anthony Kenyon, 4:07:51.
RELAYS
Female Youth — 1. Chaffing the Dream (Anika Miller, Holly Hutton, Shannon Smith), 2:31:34; 2. Chicks with Kicks (Rachel Eickhoff, Analise Miller, Olivia Thompson), 2:46:39.
Female Open — 1. Three Slow Turtles (Annie Holvey, Eavan McKenzie, Kathi Holvey), 2:48:35; 2. Mom Always Wins (Anna Warner, Kate Frame, Alisha Dias), 3:58:26.
Male Youth — 1. Space Force (Josh Snyder, Hunter Hutton, Isaac Cutler), 1:45:19 (division record); 2. Fighting Raccoons (Howie Naneng, Riley Namba, Jeremy Potter), 2:18:27.
Male Open — 1. Porta Potty Pals (Tyler Jones, Justin Crosswhite, Sawyer Heckard), 1:41:48 (new relay record); 2. Devil Dudes (Bryan Baird, Jed Wright, Garrett Baird), 2:33:05; 3. The Floor is Lava! (Stacy Tate, Tony Hernandez, Charles Zousel), 2:53:19.
Male Masters — 1. Just Kidding, Todd (Todd Landsberg, John Gunther, Kent Sharman), 2:30:55; 2. The Brown Team (Brent Hutton, Dan Anderson, Thomas Brown), 2:42:46.
Male Grandmaster — 1. 200+ (Doug Veysey, Jim Lawson, Tom Bedell), 3:03:00.
Mixed Youth — 1. Mountain Mommas (Sailor Hutton, Owen Vineyard, Aero Franklin), 2:07:25; 2. A Running Joke (Eduardo Cruz, Natalie Jossis, Kayla Tso), 3:01:32.
Mixed Open — 1. Jake and Gabby (Gabby Hobson, Jake Adams); 2. Two Runners and a Guy (Richard Moore, Sadie Broderick, Thomas Lankford), 2:35:40; 3. Katelyn & The Kouple (Isabella Webster, Jayce Craig, Katelyn Rossback), 2:39:27; 4. Running with Scissors (Jeremy West, Micehlle Allen, Brian Allen), 2:40:42; 3. Tie-Salon Bella (Jessica Mead, Megan Rutherford, Brandon Mead), and Team America (Leah Rector, Luke Rector and Gabe Shorb), 2:42:53; 5. Salon Bella 1 (Catherine Stout and Cris Steffen), 2:48:26; 6. Run DMC (Danielle Messner, Melissa Loudenbeck, Clayton Willett), 2:49:58; 7. We Thought This Was a Book Club (Dion MacDonald, Joshua Haymond, Stephanie Abraham), 2:58:07; 8. Three Peas in a Pod (Matthew Kasiwamura, Lou Mei Guetch, Ayano Yakimoto), 3:01:52; 9. Charlie’s Angels (Ellen Fields, Rahcel Fields, Henry Fields), 3:20:54.
Mixed Masters — 1. Squanch (Kyle Stevens, Ben Buchard, Florence Portal Stevens), 3:40:09.
Mixed Grand Masters — 1. 3 x 70 (Alan Remele, Judy Remele, Suzy McDonald), 4:25:05.