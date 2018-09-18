Seven Bandon runners placed in the top three in their age groups during the annual Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday in Coos Bay, including two who won their divisions.
Analise Miller won the 10-14 age group with a time of 47 minutes and Bonnie Hadden was first in the 65-69 division with her time of 58:40.
Hunter Hutton was the top overall finisher from Bandon. The Western Oregon University freshman, who already has a college win under his belt, was fifth overall and second in the 15-19 age group with his time of 36:16. Sarah Miller, who won the women’s division for Circle the Bay, was second in the 40-44 age group with her time of 46:03. Jim Lawson was second for the 80-84 age group wit his time of 1:12:24.
Third-place finishes went to Jen Ells in the 40-44 division (47:05) and Rachel Eickhoff in the 10-14 age group (53:17).
Tom Brown again finished the race. He is one of three runners who have participated in all 39 editions of the run.
Complete results for runners with Bandon addresses, listed with overall place and time: 5. Hunter Hutton, 36:16. 64. Sarah Miller, 46:03. 76. Analise Miller, 47:00. 79. Jen Ells, 47:05. 107. Jim Littles, 49:03. 143. Tom Bedell, 51:27. 157. Craig Patton, 52:15. 164. Julianna Baker, 52:56. 173. Rachel Eickhoff, 53:17. 193. Brandi Reager, 54:15. 221. Thomas Brown, 56:26. 235. Elizabeth Hewitt, 57:35. 247. Farrah Piccoli, 57:59. 261. Bonnie Hadden, 58:40. 328. Bruce Miller, 1:03:23. 337. Dan Anderseon, 1:03:53. 344. Scheryl Kleckner, 1:04:24. 357. Randy Pearce, 1:05:18. 368. Cathy Overmyer, 1:06:03. 424. Tyler Eickhoff, 1:12:10. 425. Linda Eickhoff, 1:12:13. 427. Jim Lawson, 1:12:34. 467. Russ Sherree, 1:16:39. 526. Jacqueline Bohannon, 1:24:42. 546. Patricia Harrington, 1:28:58.