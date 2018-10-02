Given how long it took Bandon to finalize plans for its annual cross country invitational, it’s not surprising there were only five teams at Tuesday’s meet, which was held at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The Tigers dominated both the boys and girls races, competing against Myrtle Point, Pacific, Reedsport and Gold Beach. After the intense Woahink Invitational on Saturday near Florence, the race was somewhat relaxed.
“Brent said this was more of a workout than a race,” Bandon’s Isaac Cutler said of coach Brent Hutton after he won the boys race.
Holly Hutton was the girls winner as the Tigers swept the individual titles. Bandon also had the top five boys finishers for a perfect team score and had the only complete girls team.
Cutler cruised to an easy win in 18 minutes and 27 seconds despite taking it easy the first mile of the race, which looped three times around the Shorty’s course at the resort, with a trip along a forest trail on the second and third loops.
Cutler said that too often this season, he has started too fast. With no super fast runners to push him, he was able to coast the first mile, and said it made a difference later in the race.
“I felt a lot better,” he said.
He was considerably slower than he had been at Woahink Lake on Saturday, when he placed 22nd racing against a field that included several top Class 6A teams. His time was 17:35 in that race and Cutler said he was going “as fast as I could push it.”
Aero Franklin was a distant second for the Tigers, finishing in 19:44.
“I’m happy with how I did,” Franklin said, adding that he didn’t go as fast as he might have. “I wanted to pull the team along.”
Hunter Angove was third (20:10), Marino Santoro fourth (20:10) and Luke Brown fifth (20:21) for Bandon. Chase Barker was eighth (20:46), Trevor Angove ninth (20:47), Charlie Ells 11th (21:05) and Josh Minkler 12th (21:47).
“We have some really talented kids,” Franklin said. “They’re very hard-working.”
Bandon’s girls weren’t quite as dominant at the boys, but did have seven of the top 11 finishers, led by Holly Hutton, who crossed the line in 23:19, and Shannon Smith, who was second in 23:35.
“We went out way too slow,” said Hutton.
The two Bandon leaders were instructed to sit behind Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson for the first mile. Unfortunately, Nicholson got the same instruction about not leading from her coach, leading to the slow start.
Hutton took off from Nicholson on the first trip through the forest and Smith passed her later.
“I was trying to catch Holly, too,” she said.
Hutton had been 31st (21:54) and Smith 33rd (22:04) at Woahink on Saturday. Both finished just behind Nicholson.
In Tuesday’s race, Nicholson finished third (24:06), followed by Bandon’s Aunika Miller (25:20) and Shelby Waterman (26:17). Bandon’s Alyssa Duenas was seventh (27:13), Hannah Wayne 10th (31:31) and Hannah Blachard 11th (31:36).
“I’m excited about the team,” Hutton said. “We are trying to make it to state.”
The Bandon runners also were excited about the course, which made its debut Tuesday — last year’s invitational was at Sheep Ranch and the previous years it was at Bullards Beach State Park.
“I like the trails,” Holly Hutton said. “They feel fest.”
The freshman said she’d love to
“I like it a lot,” Cutler said of the course. “It was a fun race.”
Bandon Dunes welcomed the Tigers with open arms for the meet. It continues a strong relationship between the school and the resort, which also sponsors Bandon’s holiday basketball tournament.
“It’s good to have the property here,” Bandon athletic director Brandon Standridge said. “They’re certainly receptive to having us here.”