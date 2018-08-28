BANDON - It was only a jamboree, and didn’t count for official purposes, but Bandon football coach Aaron Freitag saw a lot to like during Friday’s event at Bandon High School.
The Tigers were efficient on offense and stifling on defense against both Illinois Valley and Gold Beach in their tuneup before the season opens this week at Glide.
“I saw good execution,” he said of the offense, which moved the ball downfield and scored three times in its 18 offensive plays against Illinois Valley and added a few scores when it went against Gold Beach.
The Tigers benefit from Braydon Freitag being a third-year starter at quarterback, but also moved the ball well on the ground with a strong push from the offensive line.
As good as the offense was, Aaron Freitag was more excited about Bandon’s defense.
“I was really happy with how aggressive our defense was,” he said. “It’s just what I’m asking for — old-school football.”
Illinois Valley gained just 20 yards in its 18 offensive plays, while Bandon gained more than 200.
And Gold Beach did not manage a first down until its final few plays.
Freitag wasn’t just looking for execution Friday, he also wanted effort.
“I’m looking for my players — the guys I have out there starting — to step up and make sure they are pulling their weight,” he said. “If they don’t, next week they’re not out there.”
One player who delighted the coach was freshman Johnny Helms, who goes by the nickname Johnny Football.
Nathan Austin will be out for a few weeks with an injury and Helms filled his spot at tight end.
“He stepped right in,” Freitag said.
Bandon’s youngest players didn’t get as much time as Freitag might have liked, but they will this week because Bandon now has enough players to field a junior varsity squad.
The Tigers and Glide will play a full JV game before the varsity game Friday night.
“That’s huge for us,” Freitag said. “It’s been several years.”
Bandon hopes to get a number of games for its JV squad during the season.
Kids who might be JV players at bigger schools will be thrust into the varsity rotation again because of the Tigers’ overall youth, though.
Bandon has 12 freshmen and 11 sophomores, those two classes making up the bulk of a roster with just five seniors.
The jamboree Friday was the first of two appearances in Bandon for both Illinois Valley and Gold Beach.
The Tigers host the Cougars in a nonleague game on Oct. 5 and host Gold Beach to finish the regular season on Oct. 26.
Bandon’s first regular home game is the Cranberry Bowl next weekend, back in its regular Saturday afternoon slot with kickoff against Salem Academy scheduled for 3 p.m.