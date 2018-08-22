BANDON - Bandon High School Athletic Director Brandon Standridge has been looking forward to getting a new gym floor installed since he came to the district three years ago.
And he helped make it happen. The shiny new floor was completely refurbished this summer. The old floor, which was re-coated more than 15 years ago, was sanded down to the bare wood and repainted. The three-point lines are stained a trendy antique black which "gives it a really cool look," Standridge said.
Two coats of finish on top of the new paint give the floor a new look. The new design has incorporated a tiger paw in center court, tiger stripes in each key and a black line that outlines the court, encouraging people to stay outside of the lines. In addition, the Bandon Booster Club funded new mats with the Tigers' mascot head emblazoned on them. The mats are secured on the wall behind each basket, an added safety feature for basketball players.
The best part, however, is that the floor was almost entirely funded from grant and donations and not with district funds. Total cost of the floor was $28,326. Standridge applied for a grant from the Michael and Lindy Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, which awarded $25,000 for the floor's refurbishing. The Booster Club donated $3,500 for the mats and other expenses, the Coquille Indian Tribe approved a grant of $2,500 and the Bay Area Sportsmen's Association donated $1,000.
The Tribe's money was used to purchase a floor covering to keep the new floor in good condition. The covering will be used during district concerts, graduation and other events.
Standridge has already stressed to coaches the importance of teaching students to walk around the court and to use mats when possible. Gym use will be part of the class syllabus. Students who don't have proper gym shoes can get them free from the district utilizing the Bandon Rotary Club's Shoes That Fit program.
"So there's a system in place to help the floor last as long as it can. It's like a new car, it's going to get scuffed, but we'll make sure to take as much care as possible, Standridge said. "I'm just hoping the kids will take care of it with pride so they can pass it on to their brothers and sisters."
Phenom Flooring of Portland was hired to do the job, with Scott Koivunen providing the design and doing all of the work, which was started July 9 and completed July 18.
The gym will receive a seismic retrofit next summer, but the floor will be protected with plywood and will receive another finish coat after the work is done.
"We're excited about it and can't wait for a game so people can come see it," Standridge said of the new floor.