Bandon’s girls basketball team added another honor to its third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament when it was named the team of the month for Class 2A for March.
“The team being selected as team of the month was a huge and humbling accomplishment,” coach Jordan Sammons said. “As coaches, we always tell our teams that the hard work, sacrifices and dedication will pay off for them eve if you don’t always see it in the win and loss column.
“This year’s team was able to see those things pay off with success on the court throughout the year. Ending the way it did finishing third and then being selected for this award just has us extremely grateful, especially me.”
The Tigers have risen up the win column through Sammons’ years as coach, improving by putting in countless hours trying to improve during the offseason.
“For years, I’ve known what a great group of girls they are on the court, in the classroom and out in the community,” Sammons said. “When they get recognized like this, it just allows everyone else around the state to see it too.
“I’m just so proud of this group, who they are as young women, not just basketball players, and feel blessed to be able to coach them and become a part of this journey.”