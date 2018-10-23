The Bandon football team is on the verge of a berth in the Class 2A playoffs after spoiling Reedsport’s homecoming with a 27-22 win over the Brave on Friday night.
Bandon improved to 2-1 in Sunset Conference play and, equally important, moved up to No. 14 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Bandon and Toledo, which the Tigers beat on homecoming night in Bandon, are tied for second behind Coquille. If Coquille beats Toledo and Bandon beats Gold Beach on Friday, the Tigers will finish alone in second and have the league’s second berth to the playoffs.
If Bandon wins, but Coquille loses, the teams will finish in a three-way tie and power rankings will be used to determine the two playoff spots and the Red Devils (No. 7) and Boomers (No. 10) are ranked higher than Bandon.
But at No. 14, Bandon would have a good chance at one of the four at-large berths, also decided by power rankings.
First the Tigers need to beat Gold Beach and avoid a possible three-way tie for second place with the Panthers and Toledo.
Bandon coach Aaron Freitag would love to see his team clean some things up after last week’s narrow win over Reedsport.
“We didn’t play physical football,” he said. “The players were probably a little overconfident.
“We didn’t play close to our potential. If we want a playoff spot, we have to step up our game next week.”
Reedsport scored first Friday, but the Tigers scored the next 27 points.
Cayton Sinay had a touchdown run and Reef Berry caught a touchdown pass from Braydon Freitag to put Bandon up 14-8 at halftime.
Then in the second half, Brynn Green scored on an 85-yard fumble return and Freitag scored on a quarterback keeper.
It nearly wasn’t enough, as Reedsport stormed back with two touchdowns and had the ball and was driving late before Bandon turned the Brave away.
With the win, Bandon improved to 5-3 on the season, guaranteeing a winning record for the regular season.