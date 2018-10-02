Bandon’s football team is making great progress in its second year under coach Aaron Freitag, with Friday’s Sunset Conference opener a prime example.
After a few years of bad losses to the Red Devils, the Tigers lost in agonizing fashion Friday, when Coquille recovered a Bandon fumble in the final moments and scored the winning touchdown to beat the Tigers 12-8.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” Freitag said.
The Tigers went from emotional high to emotional low in moments. Just before the fateful fumble, Bandon had come up with a big fourth-down stop and appeared set for a huge win, taking over with 2:06 to go and Coquille holding just two timeouts.
The Red Devils used one after the first play, but got the Tigers to run out of bounds on second down, preserving their final timeout, and then recovered the fumble on the third down play.
The conclusion was a stunning end after the Tigers played so well.
“They outplayed us for 3 ½ quarters,” Coquille coach David Thomason said.
Bandon limited Coquille to 47 yards rushing in the first quarter, with the only big play for the Red Devils a broken play on a punt attempt that turned into a 28-yard run.
“I think our defense is our best part,” Bandon’s Wyatt Dyer said. “We stopped them most of the game.”
Bandon recovered four Coquille fumbles in the first half, but wasn’t able to come up with any points. The Tigers tried a field goal after the first turnover, but it was blocked. They drove inside Coquille’s 10 after another one, but had a touchdown called back because a receiver in motion was moving toward the line of scrimmage when the ball was snapped.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but Bandon finally broke through on it second possession of the second half. Quarterback Braydon Freitag hit Cayton Sinay with a short pass and he broke through Coquille’s defense for a 57-yard touchdown. Freitag then hit Cooper Lang on the conversion pass, putting the Tigers in front 8-0 midway through the third quarter.
Bandon’s Matt Yarbor recovered the following kickoff — he also had recovered a fumble earlier — but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize, eventually attempting a punt that Coquille blocked. The Tigers were in business again after a Coquille punt, but they fumbled the ball inside Coquille’s 30 and the Red Devils finally got a big run — when Caiden Yates broke outside and raced 77 yards for a score.
Yates also scored the winning touchdown after the fumble and Coquille clinched the win with an interception in the final seconds.
“We gave it to them, that’s all there is to it,” Aaron Freitag said. “They didn’t beat us.”
He said he was proud of how the Tigers played.
“It was a hard-fought game,” he said. “We got that TD. We got some great stops. It’s the turnovers — that’s what did it.”
Coquille had two interceptions and Bandon also lost two fumbles.
“I think we played great,” Dyer said. “We just had a few major mistakes.
“Coquille is a good team. We battled tough.”
Bandon’s line matched the Red Devils on both offense and defense most of the night. Dyer ran for 80 yards. And aside from four sizeable runs by Yates in the fourth quarter, Coquille only had one carry go for more than 6 yards.
The Tigers now have held three of their opponents to two touchdowns or fewer, and they are building confidence for the rest of the season.
“It definitely gives us a lot more momentum and encouragement,” Dyer said.
Bandon returns home for its final nonleague game against Illinois Valley on Friday — every Sunset Conference team has one nonleague game during the league season since there are an odd number of teams for football.
Bandon’s next league game is a huge one, next Thursday against Toledo.