Bandon’s football team will host a jamboree Friday, with the school’s other fall teams also recognized.
The event starts off at 4:15 p.m. with a volleyball team scrimmage on the practice field. The cross country team will run a mile at 5 p.m.
The football portion of the event starts at 5:30 p.m., when Bandon faces Illinois Valley. Illinois Valley goes against Gold Beach at 6:15 and Bandon and Gold Beach go at 7. The scrimmage is scripted in terms of how many plays each team will run.
Concessions will be open throughout the evening, with the Bandon Booster Club offering a burger special.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students, with a max of $10 per family. Proceeds from admission will benefit the Bandon football team.