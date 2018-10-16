Aaron Freitag took the Bandon football head coaching job hoping to stabilize his home program, and early there was nowhere for the Tigers to go but up.
After a thrilling 34-28 win over Toledo on homecoming night last Thursday, Bandon’s progress is becoming apparent. Bandon now sits in third place in the 2A Special District 4 with two winnable games remaining on its schedule and a playoff spot, therefore, within reach.
“The fight never ends, that’s what I just told them,” Freitag said after Bandon’s win. “We just keep fighting ‘til the end.”
Bandon rallied from a 14-0 deficit before ever touching the ball on Thursday. Reef Berry and Wyatt Dyer had touchdown runs and then Dyer had a big interception return just before halftime to pull the Tigers within two at 22-20. Cayton Sinay scored from 65 yards on the third quarter’s first play from scrimmage to give the Tigers the lead and Berry later added a second TD run.
Sinay went for 135 yards, but the story for Bandon was its defense.
The Tigers secondary has been a difficult beat all season, intercepting passes if the opponent is a passing team or not.
Prolific Toledo passer, Jaxon Rozewski, just a sophomore, threw for 304 yards on Friday and Cameron Lonergan had 15 of Rozewski’s 26 completions for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and might’ve had a third if he hadn’t fumbled into the end zone that Toledo scrambled to recover somehow.
But even with those numbers, Bandon still picked off Rozewski three times — once for Dyer’s first-half touchdown, once by Braydon Freitag and a third from freshman Reef Berry — and all stopped Toledo drives at important times or made up for Bandon mistakes.
“Dyer’s pick-six, it was huge,” Aaron Freitag said. “It’s momentum. The whole sideline erupts. I almost wanted to run all the way down to the goal line. It gets you going, gets that blood flowing.”
For instance, the Tigers fumbled deep in the Toledo end in the fourth quarter, wiping away an excellent scoring chance.
But several plays later, jBraydon Freitag stepped in front of a pass intended for Ronergan and nearly scored, diving for the pylon but stepping out inside the Boomer 1 yard line.
Toledo’s defense held, forcing a turnover on downs on a drive Aaron Freitag wanted a touchdown.
“That’s just one of those plays — you want it back,” Aaron Freitag said.
After a Toledo score to make it a six-point game, it was time for the Bandon offense to make some plays.
With its running game now being shut down by the run-expectant Boomers, Bandon had to go to the air. Braydon Freitag, with clever rollouts and sure-handed Coby Smith, converted on several third-and-long plays to extend its last real drive, not giving Toledo back the ball with a reasonable chance to score.
Bandon did eventually punt, but it bounced all the way back to the Boomer 10, with just a minute and a half left, and the Tigers defense held with a turnover on downs to claim its first league win of the season.
“It feels so fantabulous,” Dyer said after the win. “We couldn’t be happier. The whole team played great. To have it on homecoming, it’s just so much more exciting.”
And boy, was it an important one.
A loss last Thursday would’ve dropped the Tigers to 0-2 in the league, two games behind both Coquille and Toledo in the loss column with defeats to both of them, meaning Bandon would have had nearly no chance at one of the league's to automatic bids to the Class 2A playoffs.
Now, if Coquille also beats Toledo and Bandon beats Reedsport and Gold Beach in its final two games, the Tigers will claim second place and earn a playoff spot. And with its spot at No. 16 in the OSAA power rankings, the Tigers also might have a chance at one of the four at-large berths to the playoffs
But even without a playoff appearance, Bandon’s already made great strides in Aaron’s Freitag’s second year at the helm.
A year ago, the Tigers went to Coquille and never had a chance, driving back west after an 84-0 defeat. This season, at the same site, Bandon nearly beat the Red Devils, with a costly late fumble giving the Red Devils a chance to win the game, which it did, 12-8.
The Tigers, with just four seniors and numerous freshmen already contributing, appear built to do nothing but improve over the coming years.
“It’s just one step further, that’s all it is,” Aaron Freitag said. “My goal is playoffs. Ultimate goal is (a) championship. We got a young squad yet, and they gotta see these things — success. Things I’ve been preaching to ‘em all week and before the game.”