Bandon’s football team came out on the short end of its season opener against Glide last Friday, falling 13-0 on the road.
Zach Holland and Wyatt Estrada both ran for more than 100 yards, combining for 304 between them, and each scored a touchdown for Glide.
Bandon wasn’t able to break through for a score against Glide’s defense.
The Tigers will try to reverse that trend Saturday in the annual Cranberry Bowl, when Class 3A Salem Academy visits.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
Salem Academy fell to Pleasant Hill 41-35 in its opener last week.
Bandon is home again next week against Oakland on Friday night.