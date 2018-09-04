Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bandon’s football team came out on the short end of its season opener against Glide last Friday, falling 13-0 on the road.

Zach Holland and Wyatt Estrada both ran for more than 100 yards, combining for 304 between them, and each scored a touchdown for Glide.

Bandon wasn’t able to break through for a score against Glide’s defense.

The Tigers will try to reverse that trend Saturday in the annual Cranberry Bowl, when Class 3A Salem Academy visits.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

Salem Academy fell to Pleasant Hill 41-35 in its opener last week.

Bandon is home again next week against Oakland on Friday night.

