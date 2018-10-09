Homecoming week is the biggest of the year for the Tigers more than just because of the tradition of the event.
Bandon hosts Toledo on Thursday night in what is probably a must-win for the Tigers’ playoff hopes.
Toledo and Coquille both won their first two league games and Coquille beat Bandon in the Tigers’ league opener. That means a loss to Toledo would make it unlikely the Tigers could come back to tie for second in the league standings — all the Class 2A leagues are given two berths to the playoffs, with the other four decided by power rankings.
Bandon tuned up for Thursday’s big game with Toledo by beating Illinois Valley last week, during the Tigers’ bye in the league schedule.
Bandon had both a strong offensive performance and timely defense in the win.
Braydon Freitag had a touchdown pass to Cayton Sinay in the first quarter before Illinois Valley got its touchdown to take a 7-6 lead.
But Bandon struck twice late in the second quarter to take a 22-7 halftime lead. Freitag scored on a short keeper, the Tigers had an interception and Freitag hit Cooper Lang with a touchdown pass and the two-point conversion.
The Tigers scored again late in the third quarter when Wyatt Dyer had a 59-yard run down to the 1-yard line and Freitag scored.
Then the Tigers scored twice in 17 seconds in the third quarter. Tyler Tullos had a 96-yard touchdown run and then Reef Berry had an interception that he returned to the Illinois Valley 5-yard line, setting up a touchdown run by Sinay.
The Tigers finished off the 52-7 win with the way they started, a touchdown pass from Freitag to Sinay.
The win improved Bandon’s record to 3-3 overall.
The Tigers finish the regular season with games at Reedsport next week and home against Gold Beach on Oct. 26.