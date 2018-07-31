BANDON - Bandon Crossings will host the Coos County Amateur golf tournament Sept. 1 and 2.
The event will be played in an individual format over 36 holes, 18 on Sept. 1 and 18 on Sept. 2.
Competitors will compete in four divisions. The championship flight will be four players with handicaps between 0 and 9. The first flight will be for players with handicaps 10 and over. The event also includes a senior flight (over 50) and a ladies flight.
The cost is $165 and includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch on Sept. 2 and a pre-party on Aug. 31.
Awards will be paid out for the top net and gross scores in each flight.
Players must sign up by Aug. 29.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.