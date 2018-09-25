Bandon’s boys and girls cross country teams showed they have potential for another big season during the North Bend Tugman Invitational last week.
Both squads finished second to powerful Class 5A program Crater in a strong showing for Bandon.
Isaac Cutler was second in the boys race, finishing in 17 minutes and 5 seconds. Fellow junior Aero Franklin was seventh in 17:29.
It was the rest of the squad that had Cutler excited.
“I came into the season thinking we were just going to be OK,” he said. “Our freshmen are doing well.”
Hunter Angove, one of the freshmen, was 21st in 18:58 and another freshman, Charlie Ells, was 25th in 19:07. Senior Marino Santoro was 28th in 19:12. Bandon’s other two scoring runners were sophomore Luke Brown, who was 34th (19:31) and freshman Chase Barker, who was 43r4 (20:00.
Cutler said the team is improving quickly under the direction of Brent Hutton.
“Brent is doing an awesome job,” he said.
And though Cutler finished second, he wasn’t thrilled with his time.
“I wish my times would reflect my training more,” he said, though he added, “I’m happy. I can’t complain (with second place).”
Bandon’s girls were led by freshman Holly Hutton and junior Shannon Smith, a first-year cross country runner.
Hutton was sixth in 20:45 and Smith was just behind her in 20:48. Both times were new 5-kilometer bests.
“I’m excited because we PRed,” Smith said.
The two stayed together and tried to keep contact with three Crater runners who finished third through fifth.
“We wanted to stay with the group in front of us,” Hutton said.
Like the boys, Bandon’s girls had a strong team effort.
Freshman Aunika Miller was 18th (23:28), senior Shelby Waterman 22nd (23:43) and freshman Alyssa Duenas (24:53) rounded out Bandon’s top five. Junior Hannah Wayne was 42nd (26:49).
On Saturday, Bandon traveled to Talent for the Rogue Invitational, where they faced a bunch of tough teams.
Cutler finished 20th in the boys race in 17:28. Franklin was 34th (18:14). The Tigers did not field a complete team in the varsity race. Angove was 61st (19:22) and Brown 73rd (19:45).
For the girls, Hutton was 24th (21:51) and Smith 26th (21:56). Miller placed 39th (22:55) and Duenas was 64th (25:06).
Like the boys, Bandon’s girls did not field a complete team.
This week, Bandon competes in the annual Woahink Invitational near Florence on Saturday. The Tigers host their own invitational at Bullards Beach State Park on Tuesdya.