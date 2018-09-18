Bandon’s young cross country squads performed well in the Prefontaine Memorial Run, with both teams turning in top-10 finishes and a few individuals near the top.
Bandon’s boys were fifth overall in the team race, behind Grants Pass, Marshfield, Burns and Roseburg. A total of 18 schools had complete teams.
The Tigers were eighth out of 15 complete teams in the girls race, which was won by Roseburg. Grants Pass, Burns, Arcata, Lakeview, Marshfield and St. Mary’s also finished ahead of Bandon.
Isaac Cutler finished ninth in the boys race to lead the Tigers, with a time of 17 minutes and 16 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. Aero Frankin was 13th (17:27) and coach Brent Hutton said he was pleased with the efforts of a number of the runners.
Hunter Angove was 47th (19:01) and Charlie Ells 50th (19:11), with both freshmen showing great potential. Sophomore Luke Brown also broke 20 minutes, finishing 80th in 19:57.
Other finishers for Bandon’s boys included Chase Barker in 93rd (20:10), Josh Minkler in 97th (20;32), Ansen Converse 1234d (21:13), Nathan Vineyard 146th (22:12), Andrew Robertson 157th (23:01), Seth Waterman 188th (25:17), Trevor Angove 211th (30:39) and Nicholas Weaver 218th (34:18).
Freshman Holly Hutton led Bandon’s girls, finishing 12th with a new 5K personal best of 21:59. She was followed by Shannon Smith, who was 18th in 21:07. Others were Aunika Miller, 53rd (23:24); Shelby Waterman, 68th (24:16); Alyssa Duenas, 90th (25:32); and Isabelle Lopez Churchill, 161st (33:57).
The Tigers competed Wednesday in the North Bend Tugman Invitational (results were not available by press time) and travel to Talent on Saturday for the Rogue Cross Country Invite