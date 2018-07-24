BANDON — Amanda Carlton, captain of Team World, swept the honors for hitting the longest drive and getting closest to the pin at Saturday's 2018 Golf For Health Classic charity golf tournament at Bandon Crossings.
For her efforts, she received two $25 gift certificates to Bandon Crossings.
The annual event, in its 11th year, raises money for the Southern Coos Health Foundation, which supports equipment and other needs for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Team World consisted of Carlton of Bandon, advertising director for The World, Ron Jackimowicz, World news editor, and Fred and Keeli Gernandt of David L. Davis Real Estate of Bandon.
Further tournament results will be announced in a later edition.