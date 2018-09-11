My mother and I recently stopped in Bandon on our way back home to British Columbia after attending a relative’s wedding in Santa Cruz, Calif.
We had been driving all day and pulled in to the Bandon Information Center for help finding accommodation. The Bandon Wayside Motel had one room left so we quickly headed to Highway 42S. On arriving, there was a couple there who had been hoping to get a room. When we found out the Wayside also had campsites, I decided we could camp instead. The campsite was small and tidy, but for various reasons did not really meet our needs.
The other couple had decided to take the room, so now we were back to square one, except for the lovely owners of the Wayside. As one of them checked in the couple, the other got on the phone and started trying to find us a room. Boy, did we get lucky. She found us a smaller room at a lower price, a one-minute walk from the beach. We went for a delicious dinner in Old Town.
As we were enjoying our meal, the hostess approached to let us know that David from the Wayside had purchased our bottle of wine for us because he felt badly about us losing our room. We aren’t sure how he found us and, as we had voluntarily given up the room and they had helped us find another, we found this to be an incredibly unexpected and kind gesture.
We just wanted to share our story and hope that others living in Bandon realize what wonderful human beings live in their midst.
Patty Simpson and Ruby Holland
Campbell River, British Columbia