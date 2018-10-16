We at the Coquille Watershed Association (CoqWA), a local 501c3 nonprofit, appreciate the attention that the Western World gives to salmon habitat issues and the health of the Coquille watershed.
In particular, we were delighted to see the article in the September 27 issue that focused on the tremendous work being done in the Winter Lakes area by the Coquille Working Landscapes group.
This collaborative effort is creating a win-win future for the salmon and citizens of the Coquille Valley, affording recreation, an increased salmonid population, and enhanced tidegate infrastructure and grazing opportunities for ranchers in the valley.
CoqWA is pleased to have a part in this effort, as we are embarking on a two-year planting project along the remeandered stream corridors and will be extensively monitoring the site for the next four years, funded by a grant with the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.
Thank you again. We look forward to your continued support and news coverage as we continue to further our mission partnering with the community and landowners to implement voluntary restoration and engagement activities that promote healthy and resilient ecosystems and economies in the Coquille watershed.
Tom Jefferson, Board Chairman
Melaney Dunne, Executive Director
Coquille Watershed Association