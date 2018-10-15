In her column last week, Mayor Schamehorn conveyed that she and other city councilors were “stunned” by my comment that had Mr. Frank Gu’s last name been “Smith” there never would have been all this controversy resulting in the council overturning Mr. Gu’s previously granted Vacation Rental Dwelling permit.
It may interest Mayor Schamehorn to know that I am not alone in this perception, as others informed me after the council meeting that they agreed with my sentiments. I was blunt and made the council uncomfortable, yes, but I still maintain that this is exactly the perception that they are broadcasting to many in the Bandon community. Surely this was not the city’s intention, and I hope that upon reflection the council will grant Frank Gu’s VRD permit.
A small number of folks have made it their life’s mission to prevent Frank Gu from having a vacation rental on Spinnaker. Most of us don’t feel that way. Mr. Gu’s home is not a nuisance, and he is not an outsider to be feared. He has done nothing wrong, deserves our respect and welcome to our neighborhood, and his vacation rental would be an asset in Bandon.
I appreciate Mayor Schamehorn’s long dedication to the City of Bandon and wish she could have extended me the same respect. Thank you.
Maureen O’Neill
Bandon