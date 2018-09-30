Dear Madam Mayor and Bandon City Council,
I am urging you to see what other cities are doing regarding cell tower and 5G deployment. I have included articles about what the cities of Petaluma, Calif., Mill Valley, Calif., and the United States Conference of Mayors have recently done.
I have provided much up-to-date information on smart meters, cell towers and the deployment of 5G. You also have three letters from academics: Dr. Martin L Pall, PhD, Dr. Samuel Milham, MD and Dr. Joseph Morgan, MD warning of the risks. Both the rapid 5G deployment and the Telecommunications Act of 1996, section 704, are not constitutional.
I am now proposing to Mayor Schamehorn and the Bandon City Council to actively participate with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to regulate 5G communication systems and to appeal the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Section 704. I am asking you to instruct City Attorney Fred Carleton to appeal this unconstitutional act and to send communications to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC, federal and state representatives and senators. By doing so, you will be acting in the best interest, health and welfare of the people who you are serving.
I am asking Mayor Mary Schamehorn, Bandon City Council and Attorney Fred Carleton to serve your people well.
Websites: www.emrpolicy.org, www.saferemr.com , www.EHTrust.org , www.scribd.com/document/291507610/
John Costa
Bandon