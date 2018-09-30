Once again The Bandon Cranberry Festival Parade was a success. Being one of the first entries and when finishing the parade route we returned to the staging area on Ninth Street and found more entries awaiting their turn. Fantastic for a small town.
I am writing this article to make a few corrections to our entries. This was our first float and definitely a learning experience. We had five different sections that should have had their own separate entries.
Leading the parade was the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard: Jens Anderson, Craig Tyska, Fred Briggs and Lew Slosser.
Following was the VFW 1955 Studebaker driven by our Post Commander George Trott.
Next was the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard float.
Following was the American Legion Adjutant/Honor Guard Captain Gary Sands "Enterprise Trike."
Lastly was Wes Feeler's flag, banner and Tin Can Sailor truck of which he enters in all the parades on the Southern Oregon coast.
The Tin Can Sailor is a name tagged on any sailor stationed on a destroyer type ship of the U.S. Navy. A destroyer also called the greyhound of the fleet. It is lightweight, sleek and fast. It is used to protect the outer perimeter of a task force which includes air craft carriers and cruisers. Because they are lightweight they bob around in the ocean like tin cans. Thus the name.
We expressed patriotism in the float and it was designed (thank you to Nan Sands) to coordinate with the Cranberry Festival, "Star Trek " theme," Where many boggers have gone before." Bill Galvin stepping out of the cranberry bog represented all cranberry farmers who have gone on to serve in our military. All military services were represented by the flags on the float. The Bandon Veterans Honor Guard motto, "The battlefield cross," the kneeling soldier, Chris Perkins, shows the mourning of a fallen comrade. The rifle facing downward means the soldier was killed in action. It is not hard to interpret the placement of the boots or the presence of the dog tags. The fallen soldier has marched the final march into battle and will never be forgotten. The members of our Honor Guard, Victoria Briggs and Tom Goss standing guard showing the vigilance of our military today.
I want to extend an invitation to all of our young veterans of Desert Storm to Afghanistan to look into membership at The VFW and the American Legion. Both entities sponsor the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard of which we are always looking for new members. You can contact American Legion Adjutant/Honor Guard Captain Gary Sands 541-260-4516 or the VFW's Senior Vice Commander Royce Kelley at 541-294-5995. Like many of us, I am a member of the VFW, American Legion and Bandon Veterans Honor Guard. We are here to serve our veterans and to serve our community.
Royce Kelley
Senior Vice Commander
Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440
Bandon