We would like to publicly thank the City of Bandon and the Bonneville Power Administration for our new LED light bulbs, which were provided at no cost to us.
John, a technician with Efficiency Services, replaced every light bulb inside and outside our home with energy saving, long-lasting LED light bulbs. Additionally, he installed power strips on our television sets that will also save on our electric bills. We already have efficient shower heads, but he would have replaced them if needed.
All of this was at zero cost to us. The bulbs were far brighter than our old incandescent lighting, and they will last about 22 years. They don't easily break and are far safer than spiral fluorescent bulbs.
We hope the City and BPA will offer this again, as there may be some residents who didn't know about the program and would like to participate.
Dr. Carl Moehring
Christine Moehring
Bandon