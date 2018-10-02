Now is the time for cities to reject 5G technology and vote for our health instead of the pocketbooks of big corporations and the F.C.C who even say that our health does not matter.
It matters to us. It should matter to our Bandon city officials too.
Many of us feel the negative effects of electromagnetic fields and some of us do not - but we are all affected by them whether or not we feel them. I feel them and I am affected by them and I am saying right now that there cannot be any of this 5G equipment anywhere even remotely near my house - or anyone's house.
There are many people who are sensitive and will say the same thing. But this should apply to all of the people everywhere and our city officials need to respond now.
From The New York Times: The new F.C.C. rules set a clock of 60 to 90 days for local officials to approve or reject installation requests from wireless carriers. All four FCC commissioners supported the rules, though Jessica Rosenworcel, the lone Democrat on the commission, warned that the requirements “run roughshod over state and local authority” and constitute “extraordinary federal overreach.” Mayors in over 300 cities said they would sue the F.C.C if they enacted this law and now it is time to sue.
Bandon city officials need to act now to protect our health. Cities from all over the country have already rejected 5G. We need to do the same.
One expert likened 5G to the Concorde airplane. He said that you get the same thing with 4G as you get wit 5G, but like the Concorde, he does not think that enough people will end up paying the increased price for the extra speed. He questions the value of 5G.
For the extra health risks that come with 5G over 4G (and there are plenty of health risks with 4G), the negatives far outweigh the positives. The people on the F.C.C. are immune from prosecution on the heath issues that their technologies cause to people.
However, the presidents of the technology companies are not immune. Our national and state representatives are not immune. Our local representatives are not immune. They all know that 5G is bad for our health.
It is time for our city officials to do the right thing.
Check with Santa Rosa and Mill Valley, Calif., to see what they have already done and are doing. Check with other cities in Oregon and cities all over our country. Join the mayors who are going to sue the FCC. Mill Valley passed an ordinance saying that there will be no 5G installations in residential areas. Santa Rosa is trying to stop 5G city wide. Do what is best for our health.
Now is your chance to show that health does matter. Do it now. Please don't let us down.
See how invasive this 5G equipment is at https://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/8401923-181/santa-rosa-continues-pause-on?artslide=0
Judy Smilan
Bandon