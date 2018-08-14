Southwestern Oregon Preppers (SWOP) would like to thank the City of Bandon for allowing us to participate in the State Shared Revenue Grant Disbursement. SWOP received a check along with a letter from Robert J. Mawson, City Manager.
SWOP will use the grant money to print and distribute "Your Preparedness Plan." This document is a template to help those who do not know how to start preparing for disasters like the Cascadia Earthquake/Tsunami or a personal disaster like loss of income.
The recognition and support from the City of Bandon is much appreciated.
The next SWOP meeting is scheduled for noon, Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Sprague Room next to the Bandon Library. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Avery T. Horton, Jr.
Founding Member
Southwestern Oregon Preppers
Bandon