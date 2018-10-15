Let’s talk about this pool.
The voters turned it down in November, 2012. There were 2,071 NO votes and 1,213 YES votes. Almost 2:1 opposed.
Then, from the Planning Commission meeting minutes of Jan. 25, 2018, a discussion of the Bandon Community pool location:
“ … informed the audience that the agenda item is not related to any type of formal action from the City or Pool Committee, it is simply a discussion about the concept of a community pool and a possible location within City Park.
Staff further elaborated that the topic has been presented to the Commission to simply start a discussion about whether the present community wants a pool, where an appropriate location may be, and if there is merit in the approach of the discussion.”
Then, in the May 15, 2018 Western World, “Swimming pool board announces $2.5 million bequest." The bequestor is anonymous and the pool has to be located in the City Park. Really? Oh, and the unknown person can change their mind at any time. Also, I think we have to wait until this person passes on and if there is any money left when he/she does. Really? Does anyone swallow this? Have you ever heard the expression, “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is"?
Now the City Council wants to put a measure to a vote in the upcoming elections about whether or not to allow the city to spend money (on any future maintenance) of the pool.
In the Western World article explaining the measure, it says, “Whether or not the measure passes, the city and Urban Renewal Agency would still be able to apply for and provide matching funds for capital and construction grants to help get the swimming pool built.”
Once it is built, is the town going to let such an expensive thing just disappear when it becomes too expensive for fees to cover the insurance and maintenance?
Here’s my prediction: The pool will be built in the City Park using our “matching funds” and in a while, when the pool committee realizes that the maintenance costs are unsupportable, the city will be asked to support it with our tax dollars.
I guess that vote back in November, 2012 was a waste of time.
Andy and Lynn Christensen
Bandon
(Editor's note: Measure 6-172, if passed with a "Yes" vote, would prohibit the city by charter amendment from paying for ongoing maintenance of any future pool in city limits. A "No" vote would leave the charter as it is, which does not prevent the city from paying for ongoing maintenance of any future pool in city limits.)