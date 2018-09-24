I’m another interested citizen of Bandon wondering why the Parks and Recreation Commission members were scouting and staking out new sights for the nonprofit Aquatic Center in the City Park on Sept. 13, 2018. I was caught off guard because to my knowledge the pool committee had purchased 10 acres adjacent to the south side of the park. They have been actively developing the property. You may have noticed the big beautiful sign that says: Future Home of Bandon Swimming Pool.
So I started researching the history of the pool and it’s right there in black and white on the Bandon Aquatic Center web page. It says: 2012 - 10 acres purchased with vision that it bordered City Park and that the city might trade for park property and the pool board could sell some of the acreage.
I don’t understand why but I do know I’ll be attending more City Council meetings to try and find out
I enjoy, along with many other locals and visitors, our beautiful City Park’s trees, open spaces, birds wildlife and all the outdoor activities the park provides. I do not think an indoor aquatic center along with its parking lot and lights fits in our wonderful City Park.
Joni Keller
Bandon