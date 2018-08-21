Last week was National Community Health Center Week. Coast Community Health Center had a table at the Saturday farmers market at the Old Town Marketplace with information for the public and we thank the visitors who inquired about CCHC.
Coast Community Health Center is one of over 10,000 federally funded community health centers, both urban and rural that support the health of Americans. Whether a patient needs primary care, mental health, pharmacy services, enrolling in Medicaid or learning about Medicare options, we have the expertise to help!!
Community health centers first opened their doors more than 50 years ago, and are a vital element in our local health care system delivery quality patient centered care to families along the South Coast. In Oregon, Community Health Centers deliver integrated primary health care to over 430,000 people living in urban, rural, and frontier communities who may otherwise not have access to care. Nationwide, our health center network serve over 27 million patients a year. Those numbers continue to grow with the demand for more care.
In Bandon, we serve all ages, and with our recent expansion, quality physicians assistants, nurse practitioners, pediatric specialists, and internal medicine professionals have joined our already experienced and tenured medical team. Coast Community Health Center is a not-for-profit organization, managed by a board of directors comprised of community members who live and work in Coos and Curry counties who care about ensuring neighbors and friends have access to quality healthcare. They care that children and our elderly have vaccinations to keep them safe. And, that our situationally fragile, who may be experiencing homelessness, have support by our experienced outreach team who provide help with housing, shelter, food, and support.
As a community health center, we provide innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in our communities and reach beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the social determinants of health affecting special patient populations. Each year we celebrate the work and services health centers like us provide to our communities and nationwide.
In celebrating this week of recognizing our health center as part of a national network, I send my gratitude to those community members who, in 2009, had the vision with Dr. Gail McClave, to make Bandon and the South Coast a place of health and wellness by founding our health center. To our board members, past and present for their dedication to make our four walls strong. Our talented and committed employees for their endless commitment to serving our patients and community. Our medical partners, and friends and funders who support our work. And of course, our patients, for choosing Coast as their medical home!
For more information about national community health center week: https://healthcenterweek.org/
Linda Maxon
Chief Executive Officer
Coast Community Health Center
Bandon and Port Orford