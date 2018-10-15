Thank You to Amy Moss Strong for her article,"Measure 6-172 Confusion Continues."
Help is needed to explain Measure 6-172. If the impression of the article is that only residents living close to the City Park are concerned about the large Aquatic Center/pool complex, this is not the case. Other community residents prefer that the City Park, Bandon's only park of its kind, remain open and natural. I read most Oregonians prefer walking and bike trails as the exercise of choice in their public parks. Globalcitizen.org, in an article, "What Makes a Good Public Park?" states in part, "The best public parks provide escape and calm and a chance to recover with family or by yourself. You can go for a stroll, take a deep a breathe of clean air, sunbathe, play ball, sit on a bench, read for hours, anything that is simple and fulfilling. There needs to be a lot of nature."
If you say, well you can do that at the beach here, consider yourself blessed. Because if your legs don't work right or work at all, getting down to the beach is all but impossible. We need the natural parts of our City Park to be preserved. The Aquatic Complex needs to locate somewhere else.
Donna Misseres
Bandon