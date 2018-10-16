I am writing to bring awareness to National White Cane day that just passed us on October 15.
White Cane Safety Day is a national observance in the United States, celebrated on October 15 of each year since 1964, and celebrates the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired. The white cane is a universal and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence throughout the world.
In our local communities of Bandon and Langlois, we actually have a number of people, old and young, who are affected by certain forms of blindness. Some who are completely blind while others who are considered legally blind but maintain limited vision, technically referred to as low vision legally blind.
Being legally blind, or low vision presents unique challenges for of person of any age, but especially challenging physically and socially for children. Whether taking a walk, to ordering food in a restaurant, school homework to participating in school sports, life presents challenges of all sorts. For children with degenerative eye diseases, the words normal or perfect are often not part of their vocabulary. However, as with anyone who lives with a disability, life remains rich in other ways, and accommodations made to support the blind in America are great. Having recently returned from Indonesia, I was reminded just how blessed we are in the United States to have many of these accommodation as mandated by law.
Apart from required accommodations, in our local counties, we are equally blessed to have active Lions clubs of Bandon and Langlois and other communities to the north and south. Our two clubs are incredibly supportive to the needs of our blind community members, young and old. Our clubs are supported by retired community members who quietly work to fundraise to provide vision exams, glasses, stipends for those in need, scholarships for students, and special assistance to children, and the staff from South Coast ESD who are trained and educated with a Masters for the Visually Impaired (VIL) for special events, tools, equipment, transportation among many other needs.
Simply put, our Lions service clubs are our quiet angels who have personally supported my daughter in her pursuit of ballet and dance, and other activities and equipment for school. Without this, her education would not be as rich as it is. I personally want to send my deep appreciation and honor the these clubs for the angel work they continue to do in our communities.
So, the next time you come upon a person with a white cane, pause, and ask if they need assistance for these community members are true heroes who have much to give back, to teach and to share about tolerance, compassion and acceptance. Happy White Cane Day to our visually impaired community members.
Linda Maxon
Bandon