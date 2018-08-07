We are fortunate to have such an active and involved library in our community and I wanted to acknowledge the wonderful educational programs, lectures and events hosted by the Bandon Library and orchestrated by the Educational Coordinator Sara Michaels.
Kudos to Sara and the entire library staff for organizing the excellent programs, lectures, and events that have not only offered a wonderful educational and interesting environment, but a place for visitors and residents to gather and share in a community experience.
The events are a terrific addition to the many reasons libraries are such an important part of the community.
Katherine Quinlan
Bandon