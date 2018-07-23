First, I do not think that it is insignificant that Steere Bandon LLC submitted a request to amend the zoning code only to withdrawal it before it could be formally responded to. Their submission was a request for the community's consideration. To withdraw it after testing the community's guttural reaction but withdrawing before having to endure the negative feedback was disrespectful, and I think it smacks of a developer whose motive is to exploit. I could almost hear it, "Well! Lets give it a try, what have we got to lose?"
Second, I thought his closing statement in his notice to withdraw was interesting. He says, "We love Bandon, and our wish, then, as now, is to make a proposal which will have a positive impact on our community." Is it just me or does this statement sound patronizing? Even the name "Steere Bandon" is patronizing and condescending. While it may have some special private meaning to the author, it nevertheless implies that Bandon needs direction.
To Mike Keiser I would ask, "Why exactly do you love Bandon and why do you wish to impact the community?" I would argue that the most positive impact for the community would be for there to be no impact at all. What is a positive impact anyway? Maybe we should figure that out first. The term "positive impact" is so subjective that it is virtually meaningless. I had a positively impacted tooth one time. I would argue that for the community of Bandon, less is more.
Third, I will give myself permission to submit a counter-proposal to his proposal that was never formally or fully proposed, and dare him to donate this special property to the community. Where the land meets the sea is a natural (nature's) liminal space. It is a threshold. Liminal spaces are the waiting areas between one point in time and space and the next. These spaces are transitional or transformative spaces that should be protected instead of commercialized. As was suggested in a previous letter, a hotel can be built somewhere else. Maybe a donation to the City would qualify as a tax incentive. Surely, though, it would have the most positive impact to the community.
Finally, I propose the idea that now is not the time to be uninformed or passive. If we do not act, we will be acted upon.
Karen Donaldson
Bandon