In March, Brenda Lee Brainard came to speak at the Bandon Public Library. She came as an authentic teller of traditional local Native American tales, and inter-wove those stories with lessons about the history of her native culture, while incorporating her expert knowledge of basket weaving.
In the past, I have been involved in the world of storytelling in California, especially with children. I once also had the privilege to work in a Native American gift shop, where I came to know First People from many nations. I even have Scandinavian heritage like Brenda does (I sat next to her Norwegian American mother during her performance.) So listening to Brenda's performance was certainly a treat!
I found her to be engaging, fun and informative. As the sister of an attorney (RIP), I know that people don't often get to see the playful side of lawyers. Clearly, Brenda's ongoing work with children keeps her lively and approachable, while her legal work requires firm mental footing. Brenda is a fine role model for young people of any culture. Feel free to quote me on any of this. I wish her many blessings and a long, healthy life.
The Rev. Darlene G. Engebretsen MSW, poet
Bandon