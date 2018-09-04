The city of Bandon has been replacing our analog electric meters with “radio read meters” often called “smart meters." Apparently, they have been doing this for several years so some of us still have our old analog meters and some of us have the new “smart” meters.
All over the world, electric companies are removing meters and replacing them with “smart” meters – not just in Bandon. We do not get to choose whether or not we want “smart meters." We just get them.
The documentary “Take Back Your Power” (2017 Final Cut) exposes a critical problem that affects everyone: "smart" utility meters which facilitate in-home spying, increase utility bills, present a risk of home fires and hacking, emit wireless-pulses and dirty electricity, and are shown to cause health problems.
Watching this documentary will help you decide whether or not you want to opt-out of the smart meter.
The Bandon utilities department is recommending an opt-out option that costs us money. They are recommending a charge of $75 to remove and replace our “smart meter." They are recommending a charge of $20 each month for the meter reader to read our non-smart meter. They call these cost recovery charges. We should not have to pay for undoing their mistake.
The city of Ashland, Oregon has a free opt-out with no charge to replace the meter and no extra charge to read the new meter each month. That is the way it should be.
People in New Mexico were lucky. In April 2018, the Public Regulation Commission denied PNM’s application for smart meters. The Commission said, “The plan presented in the Application does not provide a net public benefit and it does not promote the public interest.”
Our City Council will make the final decision on the opt-out plan and any cost-recovery charges. We need to be ready and let City Council know what we think before the final decision is made.
Watch “Take Back Your Power” (2017 Final Cut) by using the link below or watch it on You Tube.
http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/watch-documentary-exposes-smart-meters-technocracy-and-what-you-can-do.
Judy Smilan
Bandon
Editor's note: According to City Manager Robert Mawson, the opt-out policy has been discussed by the City Council and reviewed by the Utilities Commission at a couple of meetings. The city will be bringing the proposed policy change to the City Council for consideration at the September or October meeting.