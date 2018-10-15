This notice is to express my concerns about placing a community pool in Bandon’s City Park. The Bandon Pool Committee has received a tentative bequest of approximately $2.5 million dollars from an unknown benefactor for the purpose of building a community pool. This bequest is contingent upon building the pool in City Park. In 2012 the citizens of Bandon rejected the formation a pool district to construct, operate and maintain a public pool by a vote of 63.06 percent to 36.94 percent against. Yet (the city) is proceeding against the voter's wishes.
Two of the proposed sites would be accessed off of Eighth Street. I live on the corner of Eighth and Jackson Avenue, SW. This is not a standard intersection as it has a north/south jog in it. People cut the northwest corner leaving a large pothole. Then drivers either crash through it or swing wide around it. This creates a difficult intersection. Eighth street is extremely narrow and there are no side walks. When two cars pass each other, any bicyclist or pedestrian is forced off the road. This includes all of the kids, of all ages, heading west on Eighth after school. It also includes the people walking their pets toward the ocean. There are times when the setting sun makes it almost impossible to see down Eighth Street.
Access to proposed pool site 2 would continue Kensington Street south through a vacant lot to the pool and parking. This narrow road is right in front of two houses and would again increase the amount of traffic on Eighth Street. Likewise, using Lincoln Avenue to access pool site 1 would again over burden Eighth Street. It was stated in the site survey video that Lincoln could be widened and moved farther north into the very front yards of the residents who live there. Would it be fair to route library and pool traffic 10 feet from their front doors?
How will traffic access Eighth Street? Jackson Ave SW? Newport Ave SW? Madison Ave SW?
Other concerns are kids leaving trash along Eight Street and large dehumidifiers running 24 hours a day. I don’t know how much it will cost to build the “Aquatic Center," but after the pool is completed, how much money will be left to pay for utilities, insurance and trained lifeguards? Will the fee to use the pool be so great, to pay for all this, that many of our children won’t be able to afford to use it? How long before a bond measure or tax increase will be necessary to pay for a white elephant?
Robert Graham
Bandon