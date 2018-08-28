Pacific Community Church presented its first annual Community Awana Grand Prix event on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4. The church is truly grateful for the generosity of the following in partnering with us for this event:
Bandon Ace Hardware, Bandon Dairy Queen, Bandon Supply, Golder's NAPA Auto Parts, Hennick's Home Center, City of Bandon and the Bandon School District.
The participation of those listed played an integral role in enabling the church to provide a fun time for the children, their parents and other family members, at no cost. All those participating had a wonderful time and are looking forward to next year!
Ron Harris, Pastor
Pacific Community Church
Bandon