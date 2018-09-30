Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's owner wanted to build a large, new motel on Coquille Point. It was to be taller and wider while adding some public amenities. However, they needed to ask for some variances to complete the project. There was a lot of resistance to the project, but in the end, the city ordinance held the line, and The Dunes graciously withdrew their applications and later submitted plans that fit within the city guidelines. Mike Keiser clearly has the money to fight the city and might possibly have won, but respected the voices of the Citizens of Bandon and stood down.
The pool committee has worked very hard to raise the money to build a community pool, which would clearly be an asset for all of us, but the property they had purchased turned out to be a wetland, throwing their plans askew. Then one person bequeathed $2.5 million to the pool IF it was built in the City Park. There are limited spaces for a large building in the park, and a pool complex would impact people who live around the park, either being built practically in their front yard or affecting their property value. If streets need to be built, will the city bear the cost of that?
The City Council has said no money would be spent on the pool, but what about the infrastructure? When the citizens of Bandon object to the pool in the City Park, will the person with the money remove the stipulation of the placement of the pool in the park, or will that person follow the lead of Bandon Dunes and comply with the wishes of the citizens and the decisions of the City Council?
Whose money talks the loudest?
Carol Acklin
Bandon