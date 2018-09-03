I love this first picture, which makes me yearn even more for the "good ole' days." The Dispatch, a steam stern-wheeler built in 1903 by Charles Twigg at Parkersburg to replace the smaller Dispatch, built in 1890, provided freight and passenger service on the Coquille River for 23 years. If you could blow the picture way up, you would see that most of the women are wearing elaborate hats and long dresses ... for a trip up the river to Coquille. This picture was taken in the early 1900s and is one of many in my postcard collection.
During its years on the water, the 111-foot-long Dispatch was owned by several transportation companies and the Nestle's Food Company of Bandon.
According to the April 21, 1921, Western World the name was changed to the John Wilde and was used to haul milk on the river for Nestle's. The farmers up the river brought their milk to their docks and every day the boat picked up the full cans and left empties for the next day, according to information in Dow Beckham's book.
"She was abandoned near Prosper in 1927. Shortly after her abandonment, the tug Klihyam attempted to tow the John Wilde off the mud and over the bar so she could drift onto the beach, but unintentionally pulled her into two pieces. The Klihyam towed one piece out to sea and set it adrift; it later came ashore near Bradley Lake," according to Ernie Osborne in his book "Wooden Ships and Master Craftsmen."
As you look at the second photo, we will probably see pretty much this same scene Saturday night, but with different dancers. This photo was taken during the '70s of a street dance held on Second Street, between Chicago and Delaware, in front of the Bandon Theater. The band, in the middle of the picture, is on a stage near what is now Bandon Coffee Cafe.
The street dance has been a popular event at the last couple of Cranberry Festivals, and hopefully the streets will once again fill with people Saturday night.
The third photo was taken in 1971 of Police Chief D. S. "Big Mac" MacDonald, who is talking about the dangers of marijuana to students in Mrs. L.A. Willett's elementary class. You can see marijuana leaves in a container next to a very old flash camera on the table alongside Mac.
Wow, how times have changed! Some will say for the better; others will disagree.
* * *
I love going through old copies of the Western World, and always find tidbits that I like to share.
I was looking through the 100-year-old copies from 1918 ... and discovered that the city council had set the wages for common laborers, who worked for the city, at $3 a day. Yes, that's a day ... not an hour.
This, of course, was during World War I, and another item on the front page attracted my attention. The headline reads: "Food Survey Man Coming." Here's what the article said; "The government has decided to make a survey of one county in each state to determine the amount of hoarded food, provisions, etc. in the hands of dealers and others. Coos County has been chosen for Oregon. This survey will start soon."
Hard to imagine ....
* * *
While glancing through the obituary section of the Register-Guard one day last week ... I froze as I remembered with clarity the license number 8B6961, which has been embedded in the back of my mind for more than 50 years.
I had stumbled on an obit for a man who I believe harassed me one evening when I was coming home from the television station in Coos Bay after giving my "News of the South Coast" on air.
As I was driving up Beaver Hill, I had watched a car make a U-turn at the top of the hill and return to pull alongside me. He followed alongside me until we reached the top, where the road merged into one lane and he crowded his car as close as he could get to mine, trying to force me off the road. But I sped away, terrified. I could not get his license number because he had removed his front license plate.
The next day a person from Bandon called me and said he had witnessed what had happened, and knew the make of the car and two digits of the license number. I was engaged to marry an Oregon State Police officer, and Bill (Harris) and his lieutenant, John Heenan, sent out an APB across the state for all cars of that make with those two digits. One came back for our area, but we weren't sure we had the right guy.
I tried to put it out of my mind, but after leaving the TV station the following week, just as I approached the junction of 101 and 42S, I came up behind the same car .... obviously heading out to find me or some other unsuspecting young woman. As soon as he realized it was me, he sped away and I could barely seen him as he left me in the dust at a very high rate of speed. But I had his license number... and no pen. I quickly grabbed my lipstick and used it to write down the number: 8B6961.
But, I knew that he was somewhere in front of me between Bandon and Coos Bay, and by the time I got to Bandon, I was sobbing hysterically. I immediately called Bill and he ran the plate and discovered who the guy was.
I filed a complaint against him for harassment and we went to court, but he won because I couldn't prove that the guy I'd come up behind the second night was the same guy who had harassed me. I knew and he knew, but I couldn't prove it, and his employer (a well-known Coos Bay businessman with ties to Bandon) testified as to his character.
Later, however, a different story emerged when a Coos Bay police officer told Bill the guy was known to them as a similar thing had happened in Coos Bay ....
I may not have prevailed, but at least it never happened again.
It felt strange reading his obituary as he appeared to have ended up a happy, well-rounded family man living in another part of the state.
But I never forgot the name, the license number or the incident.
Sadly that's all I remember about my "TV days."
* * *
I received the latest rain data from Gerry Terp, and was not surprised to see that since May 1, we have received only 1.11 inches of rain (.20 for May, .79 for June, .01 for July and .11 for August.)
He included the data for the rain year (October through September) for the last 12 years, as well as the data for the calendar year.
The totals for the rain year ranged from a high of 102.04 inches for 2016/17 to a low of 41.71 for 2013/14. The average for the 12-year period was 65.33 inches.
For the same period, the calendar year rainfall totals ranged from 86.59 for 2017 to a low of 34.19 for 2013. Other calendar years with rainfall of at least 80 inches were 2006 and 2012.
It would be interesting to see Frank Sproul's figures as his gauge, out at Prosper, annually records a lot more rain.
* * *
I received a strange email earlier this month with the subject line: "turn on your brain ... vMZxTo xuoyKDJga." Here is part of what it said:
"You can complain to the cops but nobody can solve your problem. I dont live in your country. It means they can not catch me even for 7 months. I upload a malware on your devise. We turned on your webcam, when you went to the porn web-page. Now we have a record of you, touching your intimate parts. I copied all your contacts and if you ask us to delete this compromising evidence we need to receive 390 USD in bitcoin."
They then gave me an address through which to pay ... ending with the threat:
"Good luck. Think about the disgrace."
Obviously I knew it was a scam because I would probably be the last person on earth to look at porn of any kind.
But it did surprise me that it got through my spam filter as this is the first thing of this kind that I ever remember seeing in my email.
It came from no-reply@americanasviaje.com. I am curious if others have received messages like this?